Hutchinson demonstration remains peaceful despite rumors of counter-protest

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Multiple peaceful demonstrations were held on Saturday across the state of Kansas. In Hutchinson, a group of protesters walked along 25th and Main Street despite the hot sun.

“It’s very hot, and I’m especially very proud of everyone for sticking with it,” said Teresa Delgado, a rally organizer.

Protesters took a knee for more than eight minutes, the time a Minneapolis officer had his knee on George Floyd before his death.

Despite rumors circulating around the community and social media of a possible counter-protest, the rally remained peaceful. Organizers say this was a powerful rally that offered no distractions from their message.

“It was peaceful, and we got our message out,” said Teresa Delgado.

Hutchinson police offered their assistance on the route by diverting traffic and allowing demonstrators to peacefully assemble.

“We all came together on it, no one got hurt, and I think that we actually improved relations today so I think it ended up being a very good day for everybody,” said Captain Marty Robinson.

LATEST STORIES: