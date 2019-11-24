Hutchinson family makes adoption of 5 children official

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s national adoption day, and for one Hutchinson family, the holiday takes on a deeper meaning.

Jeremy Vanwey, a Reno County Sheriff’s deputy and his wife, Maria Deangelis, have been foster parents to five siblings since 2017. Today they officially adopted them.

Deangelis says it was a long time coming.

“It’s definitely been quite a journey, and I do feel like this is closing one chapter,” said Maria Deangelis. “There’s obviously some bittersweet just given the circumstances, but we do, we are very excited and like I said it’s a long time coming.”

The kids range in age from one to six-years-old.

