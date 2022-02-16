HUTCHINSON, Kansas (KSNW) – After several fires swept through parts of Hutchinson Tuesday, Hutchinson Fire Department Chief Steven Beer says the department will work with the Reno County Commission to adopt or update policies as needed.

“When a burn ban goes in effect, or a burn day, instead of being used during a declaration, an emergency declaration, it needs to be used for the whole entire month,” Chief Beer said.

Although Chief Beer says he does not wish to preclude farmers and ranchers from burning their pastures as needed, he says Reno County is in desperate need of stricter zoning requirements and control burn requirements.

“We’re in the Sand Hills area, and so it’s heavy, dense cover with a lot of farm mats, five to 10-acre homes involved. It’s a unique animal,” said Chief Beer.

Chief Beer says Tuesday’s fires mark the second time fires like these have occurred in the area, adding it’s a step in the wrong direction.

“We’re seeing some of these fires, earlier and earlier, all the way back until November,” Chief Beer said.

Chief Beer says HFD plans on restarting an awareness campaign for residents in highly impacted areas.

“If we have the homeowners help us, and if they maintain a one-hundred-foot radius around their home, and have defendable spaces, then we can definitely move those fires around those homes,” said Chief Beer.

It’s unclear when any new procedures could be implemented.