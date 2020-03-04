Wood burning stove causes fire in Hutchinson home

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Fire Department responded to a fire at 2100 Bonebrake Street shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday. 

Upon arrival, firefighters located a fire in the basement of the single-story home. 

Firefighters determined the fire started from a wood burning stove which was being used for heating purposes and was located in the basement. Crews were able to contain the fire to the basement area. The house sustained water, heat, and smoke damage. 

No one was inside the home during the fire. No injuries were reported. 

