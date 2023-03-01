The Hutchinson Fire Department battled a house fire in the 700 block of W. 9th on Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2023. (Courtesy: Hutchinson Fire Department)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Fire Department battled a house fire in the 700 block of W. 9th Ave. early Wednesday.

Crews arrived to find the fire showing from the rear of the home.

As fire crews entered, they found fire in a bedroom that extended into the attic space. Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading further through the attic.

The department said no one was home at the time of the fire.

The department is investigating the blaze after receiving information that the fire was intentionally set.