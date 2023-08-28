HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Hutchinson fire crews are headed to California to help extinguish wildfires.

Their trip comes shortly after getting back from another.

“As fast as fire crews returned from a 14-day deployment to Colorado, Hutchinson Fire crews were called to help southern California fight the growing number of wildfires,” the Hutchinson Fire Department said.

Those who headed out early Saturday morning to assist included Engine Boss Cole Inghram and Fire Captains Justin Williams and Matt Young.

The HFD says the three were directed to head to the Sacramento area. Once they hit the California state line, they will be assigned a fire.

