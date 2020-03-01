Hutchinson fire crews rescue two dogs from early morning house fire

Local

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson fire crews saved two dogs while battling a house fire at 5:30 Sunday morning.

The fire broke out in the 400 block of West 6th Avenue. Crews arrived to find flames coming out a front window and door.

Initial reports said a woman and her two dogs were possibly inside at the time of the fire. Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer says crews performed an aggressive attack. Those crews, along with search and rescue efforts, got inside and located the dogs.

Fire crews did not find a woman inside and got the fire under control. There is extensive damage to the home. Nobody was hurt, and the two dogs are said to be doing well.

