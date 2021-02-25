Hutchinson Fire Department: Fighting future fires with fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan (KSNW) – If you noticed smoke or flames in Reno County on Thursday, do not be alarmed. Fire Crews are doing what they can to keep wildfires from igniting.

Thursday was the last day the Hutchinson Fire Department is fighting future fires with fire. “If this field was on fire it would allow the crew to come and start working without a lot of other resources,” said Doug Hanen, the Division Chief of Operations for the Hutchinson Fire Department.

As the temperatures in Kansas begin to warm up, so does the risk of wildfires. “If we continue to have our dry weather the spring conditions are usually really hard on us — we can’t drive trucks faster than the fire so a lot of the time we have to take tactics that are different than hitting the fire right on,” said Hanen.

That’s why work like this is very important. The crews torch the ditches getting rid of any dry, dead vegetation that could easily ignite. It’s not only a preventative measure, it’s good training. “It allows these guys to get experience with using drip torches in the case that we got to fight fire with fire,” said Hanen.

“This is a lot of fun,” said Cole Inghram, who’s new to the fire department.

“Like any job it’s great to have hands-on you can’t replace that training using your hands being out here talking with different people using the machines and the apparatuses,” said Inghram.