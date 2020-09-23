Hutchinson Fire Department heading to Wyoming to help with growing fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Three members of the Hutchinson Fire Department are heading to Wyoming to battle the growing Mullen Fire.

The department received a request for mutual aid through the Kansas Forestry Service. The team deployed three wildland certified firefighters and a brush truck this morning. The team of firefighters Brent Fisher, Jacob Ice and Calen Dunn arrive in Laramie tonight.

“We might be a small community inside of Central Kansas, so it will be a wonderful experience to fight fires with people who have been fighting fires longer than I have been alive,” said Jacob Ice, Hutchinson Fire Department firefighter.

The Mullen Fire is only 2% contained and growing rapidly with high winds expected on Thursday and Friday. The fire is burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest, southwest of Centennial, Wyoming and is expected to have burned 40,000 acres by this weekend.

You can follow updates on the fire at inciweb.nwcy.gov or follow the Hutchinson Fire Facebook account for updates.

