WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Fire Department announced Tuesday it has raised nearly $90,000 for children in Reno County.

A news release from Hutchinson Fire Chief Steven Beer says in just three days, HFD’s 2023 School Supply drive raised $89,643.05.

This is the sixth year of the school supply drive. This year’s totals beat last year’s by “a little over $20,000.”

The news release says each year, HFD teams up with teachers in the Reno County School Districts to identify items children in the community need. After the needs are identified, HFD mans entrance doors at school supply outlet stores.

Afterward, supplies are sorted, boxed and taken to the schools as needs arise, where the school supplies can be utilized by teachers.