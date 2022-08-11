HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) raised $63,233 during its three-day back-to-school supply drive.

From Aug. 5-7, HFD gathered student supplies as well as hygiene products, food and drinks, classroom supplies and gift cards at an area Walmart.

The items will be distributed to over 28 schools in Reno County on Thursday, Aug. 11 and Friday, Aug. 12.

The HFD thanks the citizens of Hutchinson and the surrounding area for coming out and supporting them in their cause for children.

“We are overwhelmed by the response from our community,” said Fire Marshal Mike Cain. “This is one thing that the HFD can do to give back to our community. There were countless extra volunteer hours of off-duty firefighters, their families, friends, and area teachers, along with our sponsors of RCB Bank and Allen Samuels Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram. All were key is making this come together, manning doors, and sorting supplies.”

The department’s back-to-school program is led by their Community Risk Division and is partnered with local school teachers.

According to the HFD, every spring, area principals are emailed a list of essential school supplies for the upcoming year. They then list the supplies needed and the quantities that they need. Forms are then emailed back to HFD to start the process in motion. Supplies are then sorted, boxed, and taken to the schools where these requests can be utilized by the teachers. Teachers distribute as needs occur.

If you would like to be a sponsor of the program, contact the HFD.