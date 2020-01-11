1  of  6
Hutchinson Fire Department rescue juvenile from vehicle rollover

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A juvenile driver was rescued from a vehicle that rolled over several times.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 8400 block of East 4th Avenue for a single-vehicle rollover accident shortly before 7 p.m. Friday.

A small pickup was traveling westbound on 4th Ave when, for an unknown reason, the driver lost control and veered into a ditch and rolled several times into a nearby field.

The juvenile male driver and only occupant became trapped in the vehicle.

The Hutchinson Fire Department was able to free the driver and a Reno County EMS unit transported him to a Wichita hospital.

The boy’s mother responded to the outpouring of support for her son’s recovery on social media by saying, “Thank you for all your prayers for our son. He is alive and right now that is all that matters.

