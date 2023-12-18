HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Fire Department rescued two Cargill Salt workers from 70 feet in the air on Monday afternoon.

Courtesy: City of Hutchinson Fire Department

According to the HFD, they responded around 3:30 p.m. to the report of two workers stuck on a hydraulic manlift approximately 100 feet in the air at Cargill Salt.

Upon arrival, fire crews found the workers uninjured approximately 70 feet off the ground.

The HFD says the manlift was having mechanical problems and could not be lowered to the ground.

In less than 15 minutes, Hutchinson Fire was able to use a 100-foot aerial ladder to get the men from the manlift to the aerial platform to the ground.