WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Fire Department has announced an initiative with the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center to raise funds to install two Hope’s Cradles at fire stations in the community.

A Hope’s Cradle is a private, secure way for parents or guardians to relinquish their rights of a child anonymously. House Bill 2024 was passed earlier this year to allow the installation of these safety boxes at fire and police stations in the state of Kansas.

The goal is for the baby boxes to be installed at the new fire station on Main Street and at the Avenue E station.

“Our goal really is to ensure both the Guardian and the child have a future,” Hutchinson fire chief Steven Beer said in the release. “This cradle can give the Guardian hope in a desperate situation and prevent the loss of life.”

The funds needed to install the boxes are $50,000. If more funds are raised, more cradles will be installed in the community. Donations can be dropped off at any fire station or made online by clicking here.

In July, a similar baby box from Safe Haven Baby Boxes was installed at the McPherson fire station, which was the first in the state of Kansas. It was important to them because they responded to a call in 2008 where a newborn had been left in a dumpster.