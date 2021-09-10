Hutchinson firefighters battle machine fire at a business

Courtesy: Hutchinson Fire Department

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson fire crews battled a blaze at KUHN Krause on Thursday night.

The fire happened at 305 S. Monroe St. Crews arrived to find smoke throughout the building. A laser CNC machine with a dust collector was on fire.

Firefighters used multiple chemical fire extinguishers to hold the fire in check while the power to the building was secured and turned off.

All employees were evacuated from the building. The building was ventilated due to the smoke. No injuries were reported.

