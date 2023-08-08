WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters in Hutchinson are being sent to Colorado to help fight wildfires.

The Hutchinson Fire Department says the team was assigned to the Quartz Ridge fire in Pagosa Springs, Colorado.

According to the Pagosa Daily Post in Colorado, the Quartz Ridge Fire has grown to 558 acres since Aug. 5.

The release says Hutchinson Fire received requests from Idaho, New Mexico, Wyoming and Colorado as wildfires blew up through the south and western United States on Monday.

The team consists of three firefighters, two of which are Hutchinson Fire captains. The crew left on Monday night.