HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson firefighters were busy late Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours. According to the department, they battled four fires in six hours.

The first started around 5:37 p.m. in the 700 block of E. 56th Street. The fire was contained in a single room. At 8:40 p.m., a fire was reported outside a structure on East 17th Street that left minor damage.

Then, around 10:30 p.m., crews responded to two fires. One was in the 600 block of E. 10th. The fire started outside, spread to a wooden fence, and onto a structure. The damage in that fire was also minor. About 15 minutes later, crews responded to an oversize detached garage fire in the 200 block of W. 7th. The garage was fully involved in flames.

The department said no injuries were reported in the fires.