HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Hutchinson High School will be celebrating its 150th Anniversary this weekend.

The city’s first high school was established in 1872. It wasn’t until 1895 that the high school would have its own building at 5th and Maple.

Quick growth led to the construction of a new high school building in 1910 at 7th and Walnut. The high school’s current location at 13th and Severance was constructed in 1960.

Celebrations begin Thursday evening when the Hutchinson High School Wall of Honor inductees for 2022 will be honored with a special banquet. It will be followed by the annual Homecoming Parade Friday in downtown Hutchinson.

The parade starts at 3:45 p.m. on Avenue B, traveling north on Main Street. The public is invited to attend.

The Homecoming football game will be against Maize South. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. Friday. Prior to the game, the Wall of Honor inductees will be honored on the field at Gowans Stadium starting at 6:30 p.m.

“This is an exciting year to be celebrating Homecoming, as it is our 150th anniversary as a district. We hope that our community joins us to celebrate and cheer on our alumni, football team, and Homecoming Court candidates,” says Dr. Dawn M. Johnson, superintendent of USD 308.