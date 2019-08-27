Hutchinson home damaged in Tuesday morning fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hutchinson home was heavily damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning.
Fire crews responded around 1:20 to the 1400 block of Woodlawn. Heavy fire was coming from the home back of the home when fire crews arrived. The fire began under a porch and spread to the attic.
Fire officials said two people and a dog escaped the fire. However, a cat did not survive. The Red Cross is assisting the family.
A Hutchinson fire investigator has ruled the fire as careless smoking.
LATEST STORIES:
- Missy Elliott honored at MTV VMAs; Swift wins top prize
- Little League World Series champs, The East Bank All Stars return home
- 2 children killed, 10 hurt in crash with stolen police SUV
- Teen taken into custody after threat made to Sedgwick Public Schools
- Teacher has students leave emotional baggage at her door in powerful classroom activity