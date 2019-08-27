Hutchinson home damaged in Tuesday morning fire

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Hutchinson Fire Department)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hutchinson home was heavily damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews responded around 1:20 to the 1400 block of Woodlawn. Heavy fire was coming from the home back of the home when fire crews arrived. The fire began under a porch and spread to the attic.

Fire officials said two people and a dog escaped the fire. However, a cat did not survive. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

A Hutchinson fire investigator has ruled the fire as careless smoking.

