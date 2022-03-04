HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters say the situation inside a Hutchinson home made it difficult for them to save it from a fire Friday morning. As a result, the house will now have to be demolished.

The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) arrived at the house in the 600 block of West 7th Ave just after 7:30 a.m. They were able to see smoke through the windows.

When crews tried to get into the home, they found “heavy hoarding conditions.” HFD said firefighters were delayed due to the number of items in the home.

When they finally got to the fire, they put it out quickly. There was no one in the home at the time of the fire.

The fire department said it appeared the fire had been smoldering for a long time before anyone noticed it. Crews found that the floor had sustained heavy damage from the fire.

City inspectors were called out and have slated the home for demolition due to the conditions.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.