HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Hutchinson Regional Medical Center announced Monday that it will adjust staffing levels and reduce its workforce. A spokesperson said 85 jobs are being cut.

The hospital says the decision is a direct result of the health care landscape being profoundly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, increasing supply costs, lower health insurance reimbursement rates, and decreased patient volumes compared to before the pandemic.

Jeff Egbert named Interim CEO of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System (Courtesy Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System)

Jeff Egbert is the interim CEO of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System. He says that, while challenging, the reduction is necessary as the hospital deals with the lasting financial impacts of the pandemic.

“These challenges aren’t unique to Hutchinson,” he said in a statement. “Many hospitals and health care systems across our nation are facing similar challenges, including many in the Midwest.”

Egbert says HRMC has taken several actions to manage expenses by aligning its costs and staffing with current patient volumes.

The statement says, “We understand this announcement is difficult and disruptive to both the organization and community.”

“We are confident that this necessary step will help ensure a secure and stable future for our organization and the patients we serve across Kansas for generations to come,” said Egbert.

HRMC says the decision was not made lightly. It is committed to supporting its employees. The workers losing their jobs will be eligible for a paid notice period and continuing health benefits through COBRA.