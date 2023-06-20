HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Downtown Hutch and the City of Hutchinson are partnering with local artist and teacher Kara Vaughn to host 2023 Chalk the Town.

Downtown Hutch says the event is inspired by the response to Vaughn’s viral TikTok video documenting her chalk art, which has received over 30 million views and 418,400 followers.

The event will start with a kick-off celebration from 4-9 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, at George Pyle Park, 118 S. Poplar St. It will include food, family-friendly entertainment and chalk art opportunities to celebrate the full day to follow.

From 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, at Carey Park, Carey Park Blvd, there will be activities, a demonstration and a scavenger hunt to find chalk art creations by Vaughn representing five downtown business sponsors.

Upon arrival Sunday, participants will check in and receive a map, chalk and a passport.

Hutch Downtown says the map will guide participants to each of the five locations in Carey Park to find a chalk icon representing a business sponsor. At each location, a volunteer will provide a sticker with one of the letters C, H, A, L, and K to represent each icon found on the passport. Once the word “CHALK” is completed, participants can provide their contact information on the back of the passport and enter into a drawing at check out, with a winner selected and announced on Facebook Live and TikTok at 6 p.m. when the scavenger hunt is closed

The first 150 participants to return a completed scavenger hunt passport will receive a free Chalk the Town 2023 t-shirt.

Business sponsors are invited to provide a booth in the park, along with more family-friendly entertainment and opportunities to chalk the town.

To become a sponsor, contact Downtown and Grant Coordinator Sarah Diamond at sarahd@hutchchamber.com.

For more details on 2023 Chalk the Town, email Kara Vaugh at vaughnkara@gmail.com.