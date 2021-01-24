Hutchinson house fire caused by a lighter being used as a flashlight

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A fire at a Hutchinson home on Sunday was started by a homeowner who was using a lighter as a flashlight which caught the underside of the bed on fire. It happened in the 500 block of North Washington around 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews reported heavy fire and smoke coming from a window on the front side of the home.

Two adults and one child were home at the time of the fire, all escaped with no injuries.

According to the department, fire crews performed an aggressive interior attack and were able to contain the fire in the room of origin. However, the home sustained smoke and heat damage throughout leaving it uninhabitable.