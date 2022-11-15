HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson house fire claimed the lives of a dog and two cats Tuesday.

According to the City of Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD), they received a call at 6:54 p.m. for the report of a fire at 10006 N. Plum St.

Upon arrival, the HFD says they found a single-story home with heavy smoke coming from the back of it.

Fire crews working a structure fire in the 10,000 block of N Plum in Hutchinson (Courtesy: Hutchinson Fire Department)

People who live in the home told the HFD of a kitchen fire and multiple pets that were unaccounted for.

As fire crews entered the home, they said they found the “seat of the fire” in the kitchen that had extended into the attic.

According to the HFD, “Crews made an aggressive interior attack and were able to stop the spread of fire before it moved through the entire attic space.”

The HFD was able to search the interior of the home and found the unaccounted-for pets, but they had all perished in the fire.

The fire department says they stayed on the scene to overhaul the structure, ensuring that the fire was under control.

Plum Street had to temporarily be closed from 95th to 108th to ensure that water could be brought to the scene.

Reno County Emergency Communications, Reno County Emergency Medical Services, Reno County Emergency Management, Reno County Sheriff’s Office, Buhler Fire, Fire District #3 and Black Hills Gas and Evergy assisted in the house fire.