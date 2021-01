HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Fire Department said a fire late Thursday afternoon was ignited by spray foam insulation to close to a water heater. The vapors, from the can, were ignited by the pilot light on the heater.

The fire happened around 5:20 p.m. in the 400 block W. 7th. Crews found the fire in the basement and contained it there.

Two occupants were home at the time and escaped without injury. No firefighter injuries were reported.