WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — More than 200,000 people are excepted to visit Hutchinson in September for the Kansas State Fair, but the big question is, where will everyone stay?

“We sell out everything here in town that we can. We go up to McPherson, and we sell out most of that, and we have actually had to put people up as far as Maize,” said Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz.

Some said this is a big issue for the fair, the city, and visitors.

“Right now, our quantity of hotel rooms is less than what we would like it to be because we had our largest hotel abruptly close down in December of 2019,” said LeAnn Cox, VisitHutch vice president of operations and tourism.

“We’ve got vendors who are saying that I can’t find a hotel room, so I can’t come, and we’ve got entertainers that we have to put, and it means a 25 or 30-minute drive on both sides for them to come,” said Schulz.

There are about 700 hotel rooms in the area, but Cox said some hotels might not meet everyone’s standards.

“There are always those that judge where they want to stay based on the level of quality they get at those hotels, so then all of the sudden when you are talking about what the market demands as high quality then we are down to 350 hotel rooms,” said Cox.

The city is in talks with a few developers to add a 100-room hotel with conference space and a restaurant as well as another hotel with an entertainment component.

Cox said those projects will help solve the issue, but they won’t be ready until late 2023 or early 2024.

If you are planning to visit the fair this year, Schulz said to book your stay now.

The state fair expects more people to visit this year, with rising gas prices, predicting that more people will plan staycations.