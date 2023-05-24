HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Hutchinson has been arrested for allegedly threatening a woman with a knife Tuesday.

According to the Hutchinson Police Department (HPD), they received a call at 10:35 a.m. in reference to an armed robbery in the 1000 block of North Main Street.

The HPD says an 82-year-old woman reported hearing someone rattling the back door of her home. Moments later, she walked out of her house and confronted a man in her yard.

The woman told the HPD the man displayed what she believed was a large knife and verbally threatened her, and demanded she give him money.

The woman was able to make her way to a nearby business to seek shelter and contact the police department.

The HPD says the man briefly entered the business, causing a verbal disturbance with employees.

Upon arrival by law enforcement on the scene, they were able to make contact with the man.

Hutchinson police say he was uncooperative and battered one of the officers while being taken into custody.

The 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery, battery LEO, aggravated criminal threat, interference with law enforcement, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

HPD says no injuries were reported by any of the victims.

KSN does not name suspects unless charges are filed in their case.