HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson police arrested a man on Saturday for robbery.

The crime happened at the Anima Bella Salon located on 18 S. Main. Police say money was taken but no one was hurt.

Police say they arrested 66-year-old Jackie Crenshaw for robbery. He’s being held at the Reno County Jail with a bond of $10,000.

The case is still under investigation.