Hutchinson man arrested on suspicion of multiple child sex crimes

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Police Police Department arrested Dylan Eugene Carey, 37, on suspicion of juvenile sex crimes.

Officials say Carey was arrested on suspicion of indecent solicitation of a child, sexual exploitation of a child, and electronic solicitation.

Police arrested Carey on Friday around 12:30 p.m.

The Hutchinson Police Department is asking anyone with information on the case to call Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 1-800-222-TIPS, the Hutchinson Police Department at 620-694-2824, or use your P3Tips App on your smartphone.

