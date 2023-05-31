HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Andrew Patterson pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of attempted murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal threat for plans to hurt his coworkers.

Ahead of sentencing, he has requested to be evaluated to determine if he needs to be treated at Larned State Hospital before being sentenced.

The Hutchinson Police Department (HPD) says on May 31, 2022, they learned that Patterson wanted to harm employees of a business where he worked.

They located Patterson during a traffic stop and arrested him. During the stop, the HPD says officers found detailed plans of an act to carry out mass violence against employees.

Hutchinson police got a search warrant for Patterson’s home and found additional evidence related to the plan.

A sentencing date for Patterson has not been set at this time.