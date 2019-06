HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A 29-year-old Hutchinson man was charged with aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

According to charging documents in the case, prosecutors say Donavan Roy Hall engaged in lewd fondling or touching of a child under the age of 14.

It happened between March and July of 2018. The victim is 11 years old.

Hall’s bond has been set at $15,000. He is due back in court on June 26.