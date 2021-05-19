Hutchinson man killed in crash when vehicle hydroplanes in McPherson Co.

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The McPherson County Sheriff’s Office said a 27-year-old Hutchinson man was killed in a crash Tuesday.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Kansas Highway 61 and 8th Ave. Deputies found a blue Honda Accord that struck a bridge pillar.

McPherson County EMS personnel and Inman fire tried to save the man, but he was pronounced dead around 4:30 p.m. He has been identified as Andrew A. Tolbert.

The sheriff’s office said their investigation revealed that the vehicle hydroplaned on wet pavement and lost control. The car entered the ditch and struck a pillar.