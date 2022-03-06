HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – John Click says the only thing that matters is his wife, Wendy, is alive.

John and Wendy lost their house and all belongings in the Cottonwood Complex fire outside Hutchinson.

“It was just a wall of fire,” said Click. “I couldn’t get to her. I had to go around again.”

John got a frantic call saying Wendy was at home when the fire jumped into their yard.

“And I told her to get out of the house and go out into the pasture,” said Click.

Family members say that likely saved her life.

Ashley Villanueva says her mom Wendy is a survivor and managed to get to a sandy area with no grass on fire.

“How did you breath?” asked Villanueva. “And she said, she said she could hear glass and explosions, and she said the roar of the fire was so loud everything was hitting her.”

Villanueva said her mom’s phone was only on 1% as Click talked to her, trying to drive his truck through the flames.

“And she was screaming. Upset. Very upset,” said Click. “Cause there was no one else around her. All she saw was black smoke and fire.”

Click said he finally found a way through the flames.

“Kept telling her I was trying to get to her,” said Click. “That’s why I just went through everything to get to her. I didn’t care if I was going to die or not.”

They found Wendy. She is in the hospital recovering now.

Villanueva says her mom suffered a heart event. John says it was a heart attack.

So while Wendy recovers, John wonders what comes next.

The family home is gone. All their belongings are gone as well.

Two dogs died. The pet baby goat also was killed in the fire. But one pet would not leave Wendy’s side as she crawled into the pasture to get away from the flames.

“Mojo got out,” said Villanueva. “He has burned paws now. But he’s in the pet hospital now.”

The Click family lost sentimental tractors, horse trailers and all their belongings.

There is a GoFundMe set up for the family as they try to get some clothes put together.

“Right now, I don’t even know where I’m at. I’m lost because it’s too much to take in and knowing that everything I had is gone,” said Click. “I hope when we get Wendy out of the hospital, maybe someday we can rebuild.”