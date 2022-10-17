WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from Hutchinson has been seriously injured after the trash truck he was driving overturned.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP).

The KHP says the 24-year-old was driving a 2009 Sterling Trash Truck northbound on NW 170th Ave when it met another commercial motor vehicle.

According to the KHP, he moved to the right and crossed the fog line, causing his tires to enter the east ditch. He overcorrected and then entered the west ditch. The KHP says he then overcorrected again, causing him to overturn. The truck then came to a rest on the passenger side in the middle of the road.

He was taken to a hospital in Wichita for the treatment of his suspected serious injuries.