Hutchinson mother speaks while investigators search for daughter’s body

STILLWATER, Okla. (KSNW) – A former Hutchinson woman who recently moved to Stillwater, Oklahoma is missing and presumed dead Oklahoma investigators believe. A co-worker, identified as 54-year-old Earl Oswalt, allegedly murdered 29-year-old Chelsey Chaffin and threw her body in a flooded river.

Chelsey Chaffin (photo courtesy Toby Mendoza)

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), the Payne County Sheriff’s Office requested on June 3 that the OSBI assist with an investigation into a missing person case that has evolved into a homicide investigation.

The OSBI says Chelsey last spoke to her mother by text on the evening of May 25, 2019. That was the last time her family or friends heard from her.

Chelsey had moved into a home in Stillwater the day before. That home belonged to Oswalt, who worked with Chelsey at a tile company in Stillwater.

The Payne County Sheriff’s Office and the OSBI investigated dozens of leads that ultimately led to the arrest of Oswalt for murder. Investigators say he killed Chelsey in the early hours of May 26. At approximately 1 a.m. on May 27, investigators say Chelsey’s body was dumped over a bridge into the Cimarron River.

KSN talked to Chelsey’s mother Michelle Leshore about her disappearance Tuesday afternoon.

“I actually contacted the bureau investigator and asked her if there were any updates, and she said not at this time,” Leshore said. “A few of Chelsey’s friends had already headed that way. They wanted to go help search, but she said the river being so flooded and a lot of wooded areas, they don’t want anybody getting hurt.”

Oswalt is a registered sex offender who spent 20 years in prison on a 60-year sentence for first-degree rape. He was paroled in 2017.

The OSBI said that the search continues in the hopes of recovering Chelsey’s body. The investigation is ongoing.

“It’s tough to do anything right now. I can’t even think,” Leshore told KSN.