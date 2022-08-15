HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Hutchinson opened a time capsule that was buried 50 years ago and filled with items important to the community at the time.

It included items such as letters with names historic to Reno County and centennial items.

City officials say most of the items were in great condition but that there was some water damage.

“I think it’s really exciting to be a part of this history and see what’s important to the residents of our community 50 years ago and also to see, or to have the opportunity to place items in the time capsule to be opened during our bicentennial,” said Mayor Jade Piros de Carvalho. “So just a really exciting time for our community, especially coming on the heels of two really difficult post-pandemic years.”

After digging up the time capsule from 50 years ago, they buried a new one in its place. They will dig it up again in 50 years.