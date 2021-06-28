Hutchinson owner accidentally sets house on fire trying to eliminate a wasp nest

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire in Hutchinson late Sunday was caused by the homeowner trying to eliminate a wasp nest.

According to the Hutchinson Fire Department, the fire happened in the 900 block of W. 2nd Ave. around 10:50 p.m.

Heavy smoke and fire were showing from the rear of the home. Fire crews said they had a difficult time entering the home due to the hoarder-like conditions they encountered.

Fire Investigators interviewed the homeowner and determined that the homeowner decided to try and burn and smoke out the wasp nests by burning a mattress and ragweed, which then started the home on fire.

The department said the home is uninhabitable.