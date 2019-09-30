Hutchinson police arrest 9 during enforcement operation

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Police Department on Friday conducted a crime saturation patrol. The focus was to look for repeat offenders, enforce traffic laws and check for warrants in higher crime areas in town.

According to department, nine people were arrested. A firearm that had previously been reported stolen was recovered after it was found in the possession of a convicted felon.

The totals for the enforcement operation were the following:

9 – Offenders arrested

10 – Arrest warrants served

4 – Felony drug charges

2 – Misdemeanor drug charges

1 – Felon in possession of a firearm

1 – Possession of a stolen firearm

1 – DUI

3 – Misdemeanor traffic charges

