HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Hutchinson Police Department (HPD) introduced their newest K9.

The K9, named Stitch, was rescued from the Hutchinson Animal Shelter.

Officer James Sanders and his K9 partner, Tank, the first K9 unit with HPD, welcomed Stitch.

Stitch’s new partner is Officer Jesse Jones.

Stitch will begin his training to become the Hutchinson Police Department’s first therapy dog. He will be assigned to the Crisis Response Unit.

The HPD says, “Studies have shown that the presence of a therapy dog can assist crisis teams in de-escalating and defusing critical situations, allowing for connection with the person in crisis.”

Officer Jones and Stitch, along with their community partners in mental health and substance misuse, will respond to calls of persons in crisis, according to the HPD.

“We look forward to the positive impact this new team will have in our community once Stitch completes his training,” Chief Jeffrey Hooper said.