HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Police in Hutchinson are working to identify a suspect following a hit-and-run.

It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 800 block of West 5th Avenue. When police arrived, they found a woman who had been struck by a vehicle in the roadway.

She was taken by EMS to the hospital with multiple injuries. The Hutchinson Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed what happened or who may have information about it to contact them at 620-694-2854.