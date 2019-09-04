Hutchinson Police make prostitution arrest at massage spa

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Yu Jun Fang courtesy of Hutchinson Police Department

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson Police make an arrest in a suspected prostitution case after numerous complaints are directed at a local spa.

Yu Jun Fang, 54-years-old, was arrested and charged with one count of promoting the sale of sexual relations, and a second similar count to reflect doing so while “maintaining an establishment.” 

The Police Department received numerous reports of sexual acts being offered as part of the service. 

Officers with the Hutchinson Police Department’s Repeat Offender Unit and Detective Division conducted a search warrant at The Spring Spa located at 1509 N Lorraine St.

Law enforcement says they were conducting an undercover operation when a detective was offered a sexual act. Police say, the offer confirmed the previous reports that prompted the investigation.

During a search of building, police say they located numerous items consistent with prostitution.

Bond for Fang is set at $3000.  The investigation is ongoing while police look into Fang’s possible involvement within a larger organization.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories