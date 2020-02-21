Hutchinson police say standoff suspect surrenders

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Police on scene of standoff in Hutchinson, February 21, 2020 (Photo courtesy HutchPost.com)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson police responded to a standoff Friday afternoon in a home near 2nd St. and Taylor in Hutchinson, where an armed subject has reportedly barricaded himself in a house.

Police were told a man was making suicidal comments and armed with a gun. Police negotiated with the man, and he surrendered peacefully several hours later. The man was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

There were no reports of injuries.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories