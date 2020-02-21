Hutchinson police say standoff suspect surrenders

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson police responded to a standoff Friday afternoon in a home near 2nd St. and Taylor in Hutchinson, where an armed subject has reportedly barricaded himself in a house.
Police were told a man was making suicidal comments and armed with a gun. Police negotiated with the man, and he surrendered peacefully several hours later. The man was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
There were no reports of injuries.
