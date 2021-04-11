Hutchinson Police search for person of interest in Sunday’s early morning homicide

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Police Department is asking for help in locating a person of interest in an early Sunday morning shooting that resulted in one man being killed and another injured.

Sandral Lee Wade is described as a 6’4” man, weighing 200 lbs black hair and Brown eyes.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, HPD officers were on a routine patrol around the area of 5th and Hendricks when they heard a series of gunshots north of their location.

Police say while they were searching, a 911 call came into dispatch about a shooting. HPD arrived on the 1500 block of W. 12th St. where they found a 42-year-old man lying in the street. The victim had been shot in the stomach. He was taken to an area hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Officers also located a second victim, a 46-year-old man in the front yard of a nearby residence with a single gunshot wound to his chest. He was also taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the identities of the victims will not being released at this time.

Anyone with information on Wade’s whereabouts or additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Reno county, 1-800-222-TIPS or Lt. Loepp at HPD, 620-694-2829.