Hutchinson police stop semi truck for passing school bus

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Parents and the police department are joining forces in Hutchinson after a mother says she saw cars blow by her son’s stopped school bus.

“He did not stop, did not even try to stop,” says Chelsey Slack. “He just went.”

Slack drops her son off at the bus stop in the school zone near Hutchinson Middle School 7.

Her son loves riding the school bus but what Slack saw Monday morning, she did not like.

“I brought my four year old down to the bus to get on as we usually do,” Slack said. “As we are coming outside, the bus doors open and a semi comes speeding down the road.”

The pictures she took from the road and her balcony shows a semi truck driver who police say passed a school bus when it should have been stopped.

Captain Thad Pickard, Hutchinson Police Department, says the department has heard concerns about speeding and cars passing school buses since the beginning of the school year. When Slack called, he says they answered.

“We directed our officers to go the school zones and enforce traffic in those areas,” Pickard said.

Slack says the results came quickly.

“The Hutchinson Police Department got him right away,” Slack said.

Slack is happy the driver was stopped but is also concerned that even after this, not all drivers are getting the message.

“These kids could get hurt. It could be my kid. It could be somebody else’s,” she says.

Some school officials say they also saw the traffic stop and are happy to see the enforcement.

