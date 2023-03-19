HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a hiring event.
The hiring event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day from Monday, March 20, through Friday, March 31, excluding weekends, at both the Boys & Girls Club and Chamber LCR.
Schedule:
Monday, March 20
- Boys & Girls Club
- 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Express Employment Professionals
- 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot
- Chamber LCR
- 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Midway Motors
- 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Midwest Superstore: Customer Service, Sales, Business Office, Technicians, Drivers
Tuesday, March 21
- Boys & Girls Club
- 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Hiring Fair
- 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot
- Chamber LCR
- 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Interview for accounting, CDL Driver, production
- 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot
Wednesday, March 22
- Boys & Girls Club
- 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Open slot
- 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot
Thursday, March 23
- Boys & Girls Club
- 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Haven Steel Products, Inc.
- 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot
- Chamber LCR
- 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Open slot
- 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot
Friday, March 24
- Boys & Girls Club
- 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Open slot
- 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot
- Chamber LCR
- 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Bradbury
- 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Lora Neighbors
Monday, March 27
- Boys & Girls Club
- 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Open slot
- 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot
- Chamber LCR
- 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Open slot
- 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot
Tuesday, March 28
- Boys & Girls Club
- 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Open slot
- 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot
- Chamber LCR
- 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Open slot
- 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot
Wednesday, March 29
- Boys & Girls Club
- 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Open slot
- 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot
- Chamber LCR
- 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Open slot
- 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot
Thursday, March 30
- Boys & Girls Club
- 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Open slot
- 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot
- Chamber LCR
- 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Open slot
- 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot
Friday, March 31
- Boys & Girls Club
- 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Open slot
- 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot
- Chamber LCR
- 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Open slot
- 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot
Employers wanting to fill open slots
If your company is interested in holding on-site interviews at the Chamber or its adjacent Boys & Girls Club conference room, you may sign up by clicking here or by contacting the Chamber at 620-662-3391.
If you are an employer with an active job posting, the Hutch Chamber encourages you to contact Lauren Storm, the Workforce coordinator, to post jobs on GreaterHutch.com or visit the JOB PORTAL on the Greater Hutch website to list your available positions.
Job Seekers
The Hutch Chamber encourages job seekers to register with Kansas Works. By clicking here, you can fully utilize the resources of the Kansas Workforce office on the campus of the Hutchinson Community College at 609 E 14th.
To view the Hutch Chamber’s complete Job Seeker Resource Guide, click here.
To view the available positions listed on the Greater Hutch Job Portal, click here.
View an updated schedule on signupgenius.com.