HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a hiring event.

The hiring event will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day from Monday, March 20, through Friday, March 31, excluding weekends, at both the Boys & Girls Club and Chamber LCR.

Schedule:

Monday, March 20

Boys & Girls Club 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Express Employment Professionals 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot

Chamber LCR 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Midway Motors 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Midwest Superstore: Customer Service, Sales, Business Office, Technicians, Drivers



Tuesday, March 21

Boys & Girls Club 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Hiring Fair 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot

Chamber LCR 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Interview for accounting, CDL Driver, production 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot



Wednesday, March 22

Boys & Girls Club 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Open slot 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot



Thursday, March 23

Boys & Girls Club 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Haven Steel Products, Inc. 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot

Chamber LCR 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Open slot 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot



Friday, March 24

Boys & Girls Club 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Open slot 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot

Chamber LCR 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Bradbury 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Lora Neighbors



Monday, March 27

Boys & Girls Club 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Open slot 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot

Chamber LCR 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Open slot 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot



Tuesday, March 28

Boys & Girls Club 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Open slot 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot

Chamber LCR 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Open slot 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot



Wednesday, March 29

Boys & Girls Club 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Open slot 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot

Chamber LCR 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Open slot 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot



Thursday, March 30

Boys & Girls Club 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Open slot 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot

Chamber LCR 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Open slot 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot



Friday, March 31

Boys & Girls Club 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Open slot 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot

Chamber LCR 9 to 11:30 a.m. – Open slot 1:30 to 4 p.m. – Open slot



Employers wanting to fill open slots

Due to requests from members who are interested in reaching out to the recently laid off workers in our community, the Chamber is making two conference rooms available for on-site interviews. Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce

If your company is interested in holding on-site interviews at the Chamber or its adjacent Boys & Girls Club conference room, you may sign up by clicking here or by contacting the Chamber at 620-662-3391.

If you are an employer with an active job posting, the Hutch Chamber encourages you to contact Lauren Storm, the Workforce coordinator, to post jobs on GreaterHutch.com or visit the JOB PORTAL on the Greater Hutch website to list your available positions.

Job Seekers

The Hutch Chamber encourages job seekers to register with Kansas Works. By clicking here, you can fully utilize the resources of the Kansas Workforce office on the campus of the Hutchinson Community College at 609 E 14th.

To view the Hutch Chamber’s complete Job Seeker Resource Guide, click here.

To view the available positions listed on the Greater Hutch Job Portal, click here.

View an updated schedule on signupgenius.com.