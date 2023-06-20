HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to allow aerial fireworks this year. However, some council members want to look at the issue more closely next year.

Before Tuesday’s ordinance change, the City limited fireworks to those that stay close to the ground. But a lot of people still shot aerial fireworks. The head of the City’s fire department and police department both told the Council that the old ordinance was unenforceable.

“Basically, all we’re doing is we’re tying up all of our first responders who could be saving lives and doing other proactive, taking proactive measures for other things that are happening inside the city,” Hutchinson Interim Police Chief Brice Burlie said.

Council discussion

City Council Member Steven Garza said that when he was a child, the City had a place set aside for people who wanted to shoot aerial fireworks.

“We all went to one area, and we shot fireworks out,” he said. “I don’t see why we can’t do something like that. I think that we should be able to shoot six-foot and beyond six-foot, but we have to do it in a safe place and a safe manner type of deal … There’s got to be some way we can enjoy fireworks the way it used to be.”

Garza said he would support the ordinance change this year because it is too late for the City to make any other changes. But he wants the Council to take a closer look at it early next year, giving the Council enough time to make necessary changes before the Fourth of July.

Council Member Stacy Goss said that South Hutchinson has a dedicated area, and she agreed that Hutchinson should explore the idea next year. She also has concerns about the safety of fireworks in general.

“I think fireworks are very unregulated in their manufacturing process and then where they come from, so it’s hard to say that people are going to be purchasing and setting off safe products,” Goss said. “I know that there’s all sorts of accidents that happen every single year. I don’t think we can mitigate all of those circumstances, but we can try somewhat, at least.”

The new ordinance

The Council unanimously approved the ordinance change.

It allows people to shoot fireworks into the sky this year. However, it still does not allow bottle rockets or lanterns that float in the air. Bottle rockets are not legal anywhere in Kansas.

The ordinance limits fireworks to five days, from June 30 through July 4. On those days, the fireworks are only allowed between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Fireworks are also only allowed on private property. If someone wants to shoot them from public property, such as a road, during a block party, they must get a special use permit from the City of Hutchinson.

The fire chief has the authority to cancel all fireworks if the City is in a dry spell and there is a higher risk of fires.

Violations

The Hutchinson Fire Department will post a sign at all the fireworks stands in the City, letting people know the details of the new ordinance. There will also be informational flyers. It is against the law for a fireworks stand to remove the sign and flyers.

Violating the Hutchinson fireworks ordinance is a misdemeanor. A person who is convicted of it could have to pay $250 or perform 50 hours of community service or both, plus court costs.

A second violation would cost them $500, and a third would cost $1,000.

If a juvenile violates the new ordinance, their parent or guardian will be held responsible.