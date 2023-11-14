HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas school districts are preparing to implement a 2022 state law in the 2024-2025 school year, but each district has to determine how they will manage it.

Hutchinson USD 308 is asking for input during a public hearing on Dec. 11.

The relatively new Kansas law allows students to enroll in any public school, even if they live in the boundaries of a different school district.

Before May 1 of each year, the board of education in each school district will consider several factors, including student to teacher ratios. Then the BOE will decide how many openings are available for nonresident students. Each Kansas school district must accept applications from nonresident students from June 1 through June 30.

Hutchinson USD 308 is still working on its policy to determine the number of nondistrict students it can handle and reasons why a student might be turned away.

The BOE plans to present the policy at a public hearing at 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 11, at the USD 308 Administration Center, 1520 N. Plum.

A USD 308 spokesperson said the Hutchinson policy will likely be similar to other policies being written around the state.

Wichita Public Schools BOE adopted its policy Monday night.