Hutchinson school superintendent announces retirement

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson Public Schools superintendent, Mike Folks, has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the 2021-2022 school year the district announced Tuesday.

Folks began his role with USD 308 in July of 2019 and is the district’s 33rd superintendent in its 147-year history.

“Being part of the 308 family has been rewarding and provided an opportunity for me to grow as a leader. After 34 years in education and over 20 years as superintendent, I look forward to the opportunity to step back and embrace a new chapter in my life,” Folks remarked.

Folks has served as superintendent for Clay County Schools and Central Heights USD 288 in Richmond, Kansas.

Folks received a master’s from Pittsburg State University in educational leadership and administration in 2000 and a master’s in higher education and higher education administration from Fort Hays State University in 1997.