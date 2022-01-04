Hutchinson school superintendent announces retirement

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mike Folks (Courtesy: Hutchinson Public Schools)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson Public Schools superintendent, Mike Folks, has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the 2021-2022 school year the district announced Tuesday.

Folks began his role with USD 308 in July of 2019 and is the district’s 33rd superintendent in its 147-year history. 

“Being part of the 308 family has been rewarding and provided an opportunity for me to grow as a leader.  After 34 years in education and over 20 years as superintendent, I look forward to the opportunity to step back and embrace a new chapter in my life,” Folks remarked.

 Folks has served as superintendent for Clay County Schools and Central Heights USD 288 in Richmond, Kansas.

Folks received a master’s from Pittsburg State University in educational leadership and administration in 2000 and a master’s in higher education and higher education administration from Fort Hays State University in 1997.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories