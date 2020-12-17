Hutchinson schools extend holiday break

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson USD 308 Board of Education this week extended the district’s holiday recess to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

Students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade will return to class in the hybrid model on Jan. 11 instead of Jan. 4. Hutchinson High School students will return to class remotely on Jan. 11 for two weeks before returning to the hybrid model on Jan. 25. The Hutchinson Career and Technical Education Academy also will return on Jan. 11 in the hybrid mode.

Under the hybrid model, students with names starting with A through L attend in-person classes on Mondays and Wednesdays while students with names starting with M through Z attend in-person classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. All students in the hybrid model learn remotely on Fridays.

Licensed staff, meanwhile, will get Jan. 4 and 5 off with the remainder of the week spent in workdays and professional development. Classified staff will have a work schedule that first week back as determined by their supervisors.