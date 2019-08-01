Hutchinson seniors move and groove to ‘The Git Up’ challenge

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A group of Kansas youngsters have taken on the newest dance craze in stride.

The assisted living residents at Legend of Hutchinson have nearly perfected ‘The Git Up’ challenge. The challenge consists of dancing along to Blanco Brown’s hit song ‘The Git Up.’

“I just wanted to show the world that age is just a number. It doesn’t matter how old you are. You can have fun and let loose and take on any challenge in your life that you want,” said Legend of Hutchinson Life Enrichment Coordinator Heather Harding.

Harding introduced the residents to the challenge several weeks ago during their exercise class. She said the dance moves were easy to incorporate into their fitness program.

“It helps prevent falls first and foremost by bending, working that,” Harding said. “Learning to breathe, not holding your breath so much while you are doing an exercise, working their hips, making their legs stronger.”

“Oh, I just love moving my legs and arms,” said resident Jane Jestes, 84. “It’s good. It makes you feel good.”

The challenge has been good for more than just exercise. Many of the residents said it has strengthened their friendships with other residents and Harding.

“This is the highlight of my day. Being blind and I have been for several years and this lady right here, she comes and finds me, makes sure I get here. It’s just fantastic,” said resident Glen Waters, 80. “Makes me tear up thinking about it.”

“Seeing some people that we know it’s hard for them, it’s good to see them out doing it. I just love to see other people dance too,” Jestes said.

“It’s great to have the fellowship,” said resident Mary Blanche Jared.

Legend of Hutchinson posted a video of the residents dancing to ‘The Git Up’ on social media. It has more than 100,000 likes.

The group said they hope their video will send a positive message to those who view it.

“Don’t ever give up,” Jestes said.

“It makes my heart warm that they can go away and tell their families, ‘I worked real hard today,'” Harding said.

